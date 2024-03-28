Brazil And France Boost Partnership With New Submarine Launch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil marked a milestone by launching the "Tonelero" submarine, the third product of the Brazil-France Submarine Development Program (ProSub) .



This event, held on Rio de Janeiro's coast, was notable for the presence of Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Emmanuel Macron of France.



The diesel-electric "Tonelero" extends over 71 meters and weighs 1,870 tons. It joins its predecessors, the "Humaitá" and "Riachuelo," in Brazil's expanding submarine fleet.



Its sea trials begin Wednesday to test its sea-worthiness and operational systems.



President Lula emphasized Brazil's elite status in submarine production, crediting ProSub with bolstering national defense, the maritime industry, and technological innovation.



He announced the 2025 launch of the "Angostura," aligning with 200 years of Brazil-France diplomatic relations.



Furthermore, a new Bilateral Armament Committee aims to deepen defense collaboration.







Macron celebrated the modern facilities created for these submarines in South America, underscoring the deep technical exchange between the two countries.



He urged for a strong stance from nations like France and Brazil to maintain autonomy and uphold international law, rejecting dominance by major powers.



Presidents Lula da Silva and Macron underscored the initiative's broader impact, focusing on technological exchange, collaboration, and sovereignty respect.



This alliance counters global dominance attempts and advocates for a multipolar world.



It's expected to create over 60,000 jobs and engage around 700 companies, significantly benefiting Brazil's economy.



This project also enables technology transfer from France, equipping Brazil to manage advanced submarines.



Furthermore, building an extensive industrial and naval base in Itaguaí is a significant move, enhancing Brazil's naval infrastructure and positioning it as a South American naval innovation hub.

Background

Although the EU-Mercosur trade agreement is a significant topic, it was and will not be discussed at these events.



The EU-Mercosur trade deal, negotiated between the European Union and the Mercosur countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay), aims to create one of the world's largest free trade areas.



Despite agreement in principle in 2019, France leads the European opposition to the deal.



The Elysée has clarified that this matter is a dialogue between the European Union and Brazil and not subject to bilateral talks.



The EU-Mercosul/Mercosur trade negotiations showcase significant geopolitical and economic dynamics.



Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and Germany's Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, supported the deal, contrasting French President Emmanuel Macron's opposition.

MENAFN28032024007421016031ID1108031542