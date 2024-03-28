(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, Brazil's top industrial groups urged French President Macron to finalize the Mercosur-EU free trade deal, under discussion for over twenty years.



With Macron present at the Brazil-France Economic Forum in São Paulo, Fiesp chairman Josué Gomes da Silva called for deeper trade ties . He stressed the mutual benefits of such a deal for both blocs.



Ricardo Alban, CNI President, also advocated for continuing negotiations, seeing the deal as vital for stronger relations.



He recognized existing challenges but remained optimistic about the long-term advantages for all parties involved.



Alban highlighted the opportunity for Mercosur and the EU to collaborate on energy and economic transformation.







This would align with Brazil's current push for neo-industrialization under President Lula da Silva.



Earlier, Macron had criticized the agreement as outdated, especially on environmental concerns.



Conversely, Lula da Silva aimed to conclude the deal by the end of 2023, opposing unilateral environmental sanctions.



Negotiations picked up in 2019 but faced delays due to the French agricultural sector's concerns over subsidies and Mercosur imports.



This deal matters because it signifies a significant step towards global economic integration, showing how collaboration can overcome barriers for mutual growth.

Brazil's Industrial Giants Rally for Mercosur-EU Agreement Completion

Although the EU-Mercosur trade agreement is a significant topic, it will not be discussed at these events.



The EU-Mercosur trade deal, negotiated between the European Union and the Mercosur countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay), aims to create one of the world's largest free trade areas.



Despite agreement in principle in 2019, France leads the European opposition to the deal.



The Elysée has clarified that this matter is a dialogue between the European Union and Brazil and not subject to bilateral talks.



The EU-Mercosul/Mercosur trade negotiations showcase significant geopolitical and economic dynamics.



Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and Germany's Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, supported the deal, contrasting French President Emmanuel Macron's opposition.

MENAFN28032024007421016031ID1108031540