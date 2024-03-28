ICC Organises Iftar Meet 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of Embassy of India conducted Iftar in their premises on March 25 and 26. ICC's Ashoka Hall was decorated and lit to celebrate this holy occasion. ICC's President, AP Manikantan welcomed the attendees. Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, spoke about the importance of this holy month and wished everyone a healthy and happy Ramadan. The officials from various ministries including the Ministry of Interior blessed the event with their attendance. The event was attended by the officials of the Embassy of India, other Apex body presidents, presidents of other associated organisations of the ICC and community leaders of the Indian diaspora.