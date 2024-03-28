Holi Brings Cheer To UP Excise Dept As Sales Soar

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 28 (IANS) Holi has brought cheer to the Uttar Pradesh excise department which has recorded an unexpectedly high sales this year.

Liquor sales in Lucknow, once again, surpassed all expectations and past records during Holi and generated a revenue of Rs 17.75 crore during Holi -- up by 24 per cent compared to last year.

Retail sales of beer, foreign liquor and country liquor had yielded Rs 14.25 crore during 2023, while this time revenue was up by Rs 3.5 crore, according to the official data released by the department.

Weather conditions resulted in an increased sale of beer cans and demand for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was also up.

Though shops remain shut on Holi day when colour is played, the excise department tabulated the demand and supply scenario two days prior to the dry day. Shops remained shut on March 25, but by then tipplers had stocked their favourite booze on March 23-24.

Similarly, last year Holi was celebrated on March 8 and the department considered the sales recorded on March 6-7.

District excise officer, Rakesh Singh said that compared to last year, temperatures were not as high this year.

“Initially we were apprehensive and felt sales would be on the lower side as Holi was being celebrated towards the end of the month,” said Singh.

Checking the trade of illicit liquor on the outskirts and neighbouring districts and constant vigil over the UP-Haryana border in national capital region was another reason which ensured liquor patrons queued up at retail vends.

Spokesperson of liquor sellers' welfare association in UP, Devesh Jaiswal said,“I feel youth is focused on indulging in festivities rather than being worried about financial woes. Majority of the bulk buyers who picked up beer cans in large quantity from retailers in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sushant Golf City, Hazratganj, Mahanagar and Aliganj were in the 25-50 age group and have made the payment through credit cards.