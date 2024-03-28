EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

APONTIS PHARMA expects profitable growth again in 2024





Total sales 2023 of EUR

37.0

million exceed reduced forecast of EUR

36.1

million (2022: EUR

55.7

million)

EBITDA 2023 at EUR

-7.7

million before restructuring expenses (forecast: EUR

-8.6

million before restructuring expenses)

One-off restructuring expenses of EUR

5.6

million at the lower end of planning (EUR

5.0

million to EUR

8.0

million); no further charges in financial year 2024

New launch of an additional four Single Pill combinations planned for financial year 2024 Forecast for 2024: sales expected to increase to EUR

41.7

million and positive EBITDA of EUR

1.8

million

Monheim / Rhein, 28

March 2024. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker

APPH / ISIN

DE000A3CMGM5 ), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in the German market, today presented its 2023 annual report. With consolidated sales of EUR

37.0

million (2022: EUR

55.7

million), the forecast adjusted in November 2023 of EUR

36.1

million was slightly exceeded. The 2023 decline in sales in the Single Pill combination business is attributable in particular to health insurance tenders and supply difficulties for the product Atorimib, while the cooperation business was mainly impacted by a co-marketing agreement that expired in 2022. The forecast EBITDA before restructuring expenses was also slightly exceeded at EUR

-7.7

million. With one-off restructuring expenses of EUR

5.6

million at the lower end of the forecast (forecast: EUR

5.0

million to EUR

8.0

million), EBITDA amounted to EUR

-13.3

million (2022: EUR

5.6

million). APONTIS PHARMA closed the 2023 financial year with a consolidated net loss of EUR

11.3

million (2022: consolidated net income of EUR

2.7

million). With a loss-related decline in the equity ratio to 52.7% (2022: 69.4%), APONTIS PHARMA has sufficient net liquidity of EUR

20.8 million (2022: EUR

36.3

million) to finance the already commissioned and planned product developments as well as the planned return to growth.



Bruno Wohlschlegel, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “The 2023 financial year was characterized by significant changes for APONTIS PHARMA. Despite a decline in sales and a negative result, we see ourselves strengthened for the future after successfully implementing our performance and efficiency improvement program. Single Pill combinations are recommended as the preferred treatment in the relevant national and international guidelines. As the market leader in the expanding market for Single Pill combinations, our goal for 2024 is to return to profitable growth.”



Performance and efficiency improvements for future growth Following a decline in sales and earnings, APONTIS PHARMA presented an extensive performance and efficiency improvement program in fall 2023 on the basis of a comprehensive analysis in order to put the Company back on course for growth and profitability by improving its operational strength while at the same time reducing sales forces no longer required. With the new go-to-market strategy launched on 1 March 2024 and the new sales organization, APONTIS PHARMA is focusing on marketing individual Single Pill combinations while simultaneously increasing its contact reach with relevant physicians that have a high prescription potential. Personal customer contact is supported and supplemented by comprehensive dialog marketing. The efficiency program led to one-off expenses of EUR

5.6

million in the reporting period, which were at the lower end of expectations. The expected annual savings are around EUR

6.5

million.



Forecast Following the successful implementation of the performance and efficiency improvement program earlier than planned, APONTIS PHARMA has laid the foundations for future profitable growth in Single Pill combinations. This development is supported by the improved supply situation for the product Atorimib. Accordingly, the Company expects the new go-to-market strategy to increase total sales by 12.9% to EUR

41.7

million in the 2024 financial year. With an increase in sales of 40.3%, the Single Pill combinations are expected to compensate for the decline in the cooperation business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected at EUR 1.8 million

driven by sales and a simultaneously reduced cost base.



Bruno Wohlschlegel continued:

“APONTIS PHARMA's new go-to-market strategy launched on 1 March 2024. Our newly structured sales force is targeting physicians with high prescription potential for specific Single Pill combinations and their respective application possibilities. We are convinced that both our existing Single Pill portfolio and our new products will benefit from this. As such, we launched our 15th Single Pill combination on the German market in March and continue to see considerable growth potential for Single Pill combinations from APONTIS PHARMA. In the current financial year, we are planning to expand our portfolio to 18 Single Pill combinations with the market launch of three further new products.”



Group figures in EUR million

2023

2022

∆ Single Pill revenue

25.6

36.5

-29.8% Total sales

37.0

55.7

-33.7% EBITDA

-13.3

5.6

n/a EBITDA margin (in %)

-35.9%

10.0%

n/a EBIT

-15.2

3.8

n/a EBIT margin (in %)

-41.0%

6.8%

n/a Net result

-11.3

2.7

n/a Equity ratio (in %)

52.7%

69.4%

-1,670

Bps. Net liquidity

20.8

36.3

-42.3% Note: Rounding differences can occur.



Webcast/teleconference: CEO Bruno Wohlschlegel, CPO Thomas Milz, and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of the 2023 financial year and the outlook for 2024 in a webcast presentation today, 28

March 2024, at 11:30 CET. The presentation will be held in English. Please register in advance to participate at: APONTIS PHARMA 2023 financial year – Webcast/Conference Call . The accompanying presentation will also be available on the Company's website before it begins. The 2023 Annual Report of APONTIS PHARMA AG is available on the Company's website at apontis-pharma/en/investor-relations .



Additional information: Information on upcoming events can be found at apontis-pharma/en/financial-calendar and the latest analyst assessments at apontis-pharma/en/share-price .



Condensed Group Income Statement in EUR million

2023

2022

∆ Sales

37.0

55.7

-18.7 Other operating income

1.7

2.6

-0.9 Cost of materials

-13.8

-20.7

6.9 Personnel expenses

-24.6

-17.7

-6.9 Depreciation and amortization

-1.9

-1.8

-0.1 Other operating expenses

-13.5

-14.4

0.9 Operating result

-15.1

3.7

-18.8 Financial result

0.2

0.0

0.2 Result before taxes

-14.9

3.7

-18.6 Taxes on income and earnings

3.6

-1.1

4.7 Result after taxes

-11.3

2.7

-14.0 Other taxes

0.0

0.0

0.0 Group result for the period

-11.3

2.7

-14.0 Note: Rounding differences can occur.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position in EUR million

31 Dec. 2023

31 Dec. 2022

∆ Assets











Fixed assets

18.4

17.0

1.4 Inventories

6.6

3.1

3.5 Receivables

1.7

2.9

-1.2 Cash on hand and bank balances

26.8

36.3

-9.5 Prepaid expenses and deferred charges

0.5

0.4

0.1 Deferred tax assets

3.5

0.0

3.5













Liabilities











Equity

30.2

41.6

-11.4 Difference from capital consolidation

0.6

0.6

0.0 Provisions

15.2

11.5

3.7 Bank liabilities

6.0

0.0

6.0 Liabilities

5.4

6.1

-0.7













Balance sheet total

57.5

59.9

-2.4 Note: Rounding differences can occur.



Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows in EUR million

2023

2022

∆ Cash flow from operating activities

-12.6

11.0

-23.6 Cash flow from investing activities

-2.9

-2.7

-0.2 Cash flow from financing activities

6.0

-1.8

7.8













Net cash flow

-9.5

6.5

-16.0 Note: Rounding differences can occur.



About APONTIS PHARMA: APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients while reducing complications, mortality, and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pill combinations are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pill combinations and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit .



APONTIS PHARMA AG Investor Relations

...

T: +49 2173 89 55 4900

F: +49 2173 89 55 1521

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim / Rhein

Germany

apontis-pharma



APONTIS PHARMA Press Contact CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

...

T: +49 89 125 09 0330

