H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Annual Report 2023
28.03.2024 / 07:52 CET/CEST
H&R confirms preliminary figures and ends financial year 2023 with EBITDA of EUR 92.7 million Management will again propose a dividend payment of €0.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting
Salzbergen, Germany, March 28th, 2024. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved an operating result (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment and write-ups of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 92.7 million for financial year 2023 (2022: EUR 124.9 million); (for the other earnings levels, see the "Key figures for H&R KGaA" table below).
Below the line, consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 10.6 million (2022: EUR 42.7 million). The result was achieved on sales revenues of EUR 1,352.3 million. This was EUR 223.7 million less than in the previous year (2022: EUR 1,576.0 million) due to price and volume factors.
Key figures for H&R KGaA:
| in million. €
| 2023
| 2022
| - / +
|
|
|
|
| Sales revenues
| 1,352.3
| 1,576.0
| -223.7
| Operating Result (EBITDA)
| 92.7
| 124.9
| -32.2
| in % of sales revenues
| 6.9
| 7.9
| -1.0
| EBIT
| 30.3
| 69.6
| -39.3
| Earnings before taxes
| 18.8
| 62.0
| -43.2
| Consolidated earnings after taxes
| 10.6
| 45.4
| -34.8
| Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
| 10.6
| 42.7
| -32.1
| Earnings per share (€)
| 0.28
| 1.15
| -0.87
| Operative Cash flow
| 119.1
| 38.0
| 81.1
|
|
|
|
|
| 31.12.23
| 31.12.22
| - / +
| Balance Sheet total
| 903,2
| 962,1
| -58.9
| Group Equity
| 457,6
| 471,2
| -13.6
| Equity Ratio (in%)
| 50,6
| 49,0
| 1.6
| Employees (absolute)
| 1,704
| 1,631
| 73
Key figures for segments
| in million. €
| 2023
| 2022
| - / +
|
|
|
|
| Sales Revenues
|
|
|
| ChemPharm Refining
| 828.2
| 1,020.6
| -192.4
| ChemPharm Sales
| 492.7
| 526.7
| -34.0
| Plastics
| 51.3
| 49.0
| 2.3
| Consolidation
| -20.0
| -20.3
| 0.3
|
|
|
|
| EBITDA
|
|
|
| ChemPharm Refining
| 58.1
| 92.7
| -34.6
| ChemPharm Sales
| 31.5
| 33.4
| -1.9
| Plastics
| 4.7
| 5.0
| -0.3
| Consolidation
| -1.6
| -6.2
| 4.6
Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting planned
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has achieved a distributable result according to HGB for 2023. The company's management will again propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share be distributed.
Outlook
We are currently formulating our expectations for 2024 with an operating result (EBITDA) in the range of € 90.0 million to € 110.0 million but reserve the right to adjust these expectations during the year and in consideration of further business developments. For a complete presentation of business performance, including segment reporting and the annual financial statements, H&R KGaA refers to the 2023 Annual Report published today at - Investors - Publications.
Contact:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations / Communication, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Straße 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
Mail: ...
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
Listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is a specialty chemicals company active in the development and manufacture of chemical-pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, bio-based, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and in the production of precision plastic parts.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR] contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Management Team and the information available to it at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR.
