H&R Gmbh & Co. Kgaa Publishes Annual Report 2023


3/28/2024 4:16:20 AM

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Annual Report 2023
28.03.2024 / 07:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes annual report 2023


  • H&R confirms preliminary figures and ends financial year 2023 with EBITDA of EUR 92.7 million
  • Management will again propose a dividend payment of €0.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting


Salzbergen, Germany, March 28th, 2024. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved an operating result (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment and write-ups of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 92.7 million for financial year 2023 (2022: EUR 124.9 million); (for the other earnings levels, see the "Key figures for H&R KGaA" table below).
Below the line, consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 10.6 million (2022: EUR 42.7 million). The result was achieved on sales revenues of EUR 1,352.3 million. This was EUR 223.7 million less than in the previous year (2022: EUR 1,576.0 million) due to price and volume factors.


Key figures for H&R KGaA:

in million. € 2023 2022 - / +




Sales revenues 1,352.3 1,576.0 -223.7
Operating Result (EBITDA) 92.7 124.9 -32.2
in % of sales revenues 6.9 7.9 -1.0
EBIT 30.3 69.6 -39.3
Earnings before taxes 18.8 62.0 -43.2
Consolidated earnings after taxes 10.6 45.4 -34.8
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders 10.6 42.7 -32.1
Earnings per share (€) 0.28 1.15 -0.87
Operative Cash flow 119.1 38.0 81.1





31.12.23 31.12.22 - / +
Balance Sheet total 903,2 962,1 -58.9
Group Equity 457,6 471,2 -13.6
Equity Ratio (in%) 50,6 49,0 1.6
Employees (absolute) 1,704 1,631 73

Key figures for segments

in million. € 2023 2022 - / +




Sales Revenues


ChemPharm Refining 828.2 1,020.6 -192.4
ChemPharm Sales 492.7 526.7 -34.0
Plastics 51.3 49.0 2.3
Consolidation -20.0 -20.3 0.3




EBITDA


ChemPharm Refining 58.1 92.7 -34.6
ChemPharm Sales 31.5 33.4 -1.9
Plastics 4.7 5.0 -0.3
Consolidation -1.6 -6.2 4.6


Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting planned

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has achieved a distributable result according to HGB for 2023. The company's management will again propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share be distributed.

Outlook

We are currently formulating our expectations for 2024 with an operating result (EBITDA) in the range of € 90.0 million to € 110.0 million but reserve the right to adjust these expectations during the year and in consideration of further business developments. For a complete presentation of business performance, including segment reporting and the annual financial statements, H&R KGaA refers to the 2023 Annual Report published today at - Investors - Publications.

Contact:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations / Communication, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Straße 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
Mail: ...

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

Listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is a specialty chemicals company active in the development and manufacture of chemical-pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, bio-based, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and in the production of precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR] contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Management Team and the information available to it at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR.



