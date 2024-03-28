RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Looks Back On Successful Financial Year 2023

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG looks back on successful financial year 2023

Corporate News Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 28 March 2024

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG looks back on successful financial year 2023

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has met its financial targets as per forecast. Revenues increased by 17.9 million euros to 1,464.0 million euros (previous year: 1,446.1 million euros), despite the discontinuation of reimbursements from the legislator under COVID-19 legislation. Consolidated profit improved by 13.3

million euros to 40.2 million euros (previous year: 26.9

million euros). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 105.9 million euros (previous year: 105.6 million euros). A total of 881,775 patients (previous year: 855,333) were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres – an increase of 3.1 per cent. “In the past year as well, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG demonstrated its financial efficiency and put in a solid performance. This is extremely positive given the highly fraught economic situation of hospitals in Germany. It confirms that we're on the right path with our strategic orientation. We are especially grateful to our employees for their extraordinary commitment and to our patients for the trust they put in our medical, therapeutic and care expertise”, said Prof. Dr Tobias Kaltenbach, chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM.

Acting strategically and sustainably RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to steadfastly pursue its strategic goals. The hospitals will focus on their core activities, i.e. on inpatient treatment services, with the goal of being able to provide patients with cutting-edge medical care at all sites. Moreover, the Company is investing in the expansion of outpatient care so that it can offer patients alternatives to an inpatient hospital stay meeting a high quality of medical care without having to sacrifice the standards of a treatment at a hospital. The focus is also on efforts to further expand digitalisation and to optimise clinical and administrative processes. The healthcare group embraces its ecological obligations in addition to its medical, social and corporate responsibilities. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is looking to achieve CO2-greenhouse gas neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by financial year 2040. To achieve that, the Company is investing in sustainable technologies and continuously optimising its processes at all sites to protect the environment. “We see the most significant challenge of supplying sustainable energy to our hospital sites. That is why we have been closely scrutinising both consumption and efficiency and have come up with a transformation concept showing energy conservation and utilisation potential. The measures derived from this are the roadmap for our environmental strategy”, Kaltenbach explained.

Outlook for 2024 For the coming financial year we expect revenues of 1.6

billion euros within a range of +/- 5 per cent.

For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we expect a level of between 110 million euros and 120

million euros. This forecast reflects the further heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator. We point out that our outlook is further subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises in the form of inflation and price increases and any regulatory measures impacting our remuneration structure in 2024.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 882,000 patients are treated at our five sites of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,200 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with Asklepios are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM

AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.



