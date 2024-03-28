Original-Research: DEMIRE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: DEMIRE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to DEMIRECompany Name: DEMIREISIN: DE000A0XFSF0Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Haltenfrom: 28.03.2024Target price: EUR 1.20Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldMgmt confirms negotiations regarding bond restructuring Topic: DEMIRE released an ad-hoc, stating that the company has enterednegotiations with a group of bondholders (Ad hoc Group), which is said tohold“well over 50%' of the outstanding nominal amount, regarding therestructuring of its unsecured corporate bond. Mind you, the corporate bondis due on 15 October 2024 and has an outstanding nominal amount of € 499m(€ 600m at issue date). The company also gave indications as to whichpoints a possible restructuring agreement could contain. In detail: (1) Extension of the term until 31 December 2027 at an increased coupon aswell as additional compensation payments. While the company did not specifyon possible conditions, we estimate total annual costs of 6.5% to be inline with the market, which would result in additional financial expensesof c. € 23m given the current nominal amount. (2) Mandatory repayments of the bond from the net sales proceeds of futureasset disposals. Considering a net-secured LTV of 12.5%, assets held forsale to the tune of € 160m (as of 9M excl. LogPark), a 20% BV discount andthe net cash inflow from the LogPark sale (eNuW: € 65-70m) this figurecould amount to c. € 180m in 2024 alone. (3) Obligation to waive dividends or other distributions to shareholdersduring the extended term of the bond. (4) Additional collateralization of the bond in favor of the bondholders,likely via the company's portfolio of unencumbered assets. In addition, the company stated that one member of the Ad hoc Group intendsto dispose a position to the tune of c. 20% of the outstanding nominalamount or c. € 100m. The company further stated that it considerssubmitting a bid to acquire the corresponding position. Considering this tobe a highly distressed situation for the seller, DEMIRE would possibly beable to acquire the position below market levels (64% as of yesterday'sclose). Yet, as all the above is still subject to approval of the Ad hoc Group aswell as an external economic feasibility analysis, we keep our forecastmodel unchanged for the time being. Given the prevailing uncertainty regarding the investment case, wereiterate HOLD with a € 1.20 PT can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsDie Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: NuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

