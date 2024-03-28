               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Aadujeevitham' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Prithviraj Sukumaran's Work, Term It 'Oscar-Winning Performance'


3/28/2024 4:01:20 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Aadujeevitham' is all set to have its theatrical release today and as it has already hit the big screen, netizens are out with their views. The film so far has been receiving excellent responses and the audiences are loving Prithviraj's role, look, and performance. Here's how they have reacted.

Netizens react to
Prithviraj Sukumaran's film
'Aadujeevitham'

Also read:
 Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

About 'Aadujeevitham'

Najeeb Muhammed, an Indian migrant worker, travels to Saudi Arabia to earn money to bring home but instead finds himself living a slave-like existence herding goals amid the desert.

MENAFN28032024007385015968ID1108031234

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search