Kerala: Man Arrested For Abducting Minor Girl In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A young man was arrested for abducting and attacking a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused was identified as Sreeraj(21), a native of Melekkara. An investigation into the complaint of a missing schoolgirl has taken a serious turn, resulting in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police failed to find the girl in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, even after a continuous search. Eventually, she was found with a youth. After questioning the girl, the police suspected sexual harassment and conducted a medical examination on the girl.



Inspector Babu, SI Sajith G. Nair, and civil police officers Pradeep, Shib, Deepu, and Prabhulalchandran investigated the case and presented the youth before the court. The court remanded him to custody after appearing.



Meanwhilr, a 23-year-old man named Adithyan was brutally hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants on Wednesday (Mar 27) evening. Adithyan, hailing from Ooruttukaala in Neyyattinkara, was employed at a private finance company in the district.

According to reports, the murder of Adithyan is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a financial transaction with his employer. The altercation between Adithyan and his employer escalated on Wednesday morning, leading to a scheduled conciliatory discussion between the two parties. However, amidst these negotiations, Adithyan was attacked by a gang of four men at Ooruttukaala junction.