'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Film To Premiere In September? Producer Dil Raju Hints Release Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film, 'Game Changer', has been generating significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. During an event in Hyderabad dedicated to 'Game Changer', producer Dil Raju tantalizingly hinted at the film's release date. He suggested that the film could hit cinemas in less than six months, indicating a potential September release. With filming set to conclude in May, the production team is working tirelessly to ensure the film meets its deadlines.

Apart from teasing the release date, Dil Raju also shared exciting news about the film's music. While Jaragandi has already captivated audiences, Raju revealed that 'Game Changer' will feature a total of five songs, promising a musical treat for fans. Among these three songs, it is expected that they will be chart-toppers.

About 'Game Changer'

'Game Changer' boasts a stellar cast, with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani headlining the project. The ensemble cast includes Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Directed by Shankar in his directorial debut, the film promises to deliver a gripping narrative. Penned by Karthik Subbaraj, the screenplay adds depth to the storyline, while the music, helmed by Thaman, is set to enhance the overall cinematic experience.

Furthermore, the OTT deal for 'Game Changer' has been finalized, with Amazon Prime Video securing the streaming rights for all languages. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was initially slated for release this year. However, due to scheduling constraints faced by director Shankar, the release has been postponed to September.