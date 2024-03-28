BREAKING: Delhi HC Dumps Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal’S Removal From CM Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BREAKING: Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister
(This is a developing story.)
MENAFN28032024007385015968ID1108031190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.