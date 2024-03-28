BJP Could Drop Half A Dozen More Sitting Mps In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Uttar Pradesh is expected to drop half a dozen more sitting MPs, known for their 'under-performance'.

The party is yet to announce candidates on 12 seats in the state.

According to sources, the BJP has gathered inputs on its MPs' performances with the help of grassroots functionaries, including those from RSS.

Earlier, it had dropped 9 of the 11 sitting MPs in its second list of candidates in the state.

The performance of MPs is expected to play a role in deciding their candidature, party sources said.

About half a dozen MPs out of 12 are under scrutiny of the BJP brass over their alleged“unsatisfactory” performance.

Of the 12 remaining seats, BJP had won 9 seats – Kaushambhi, Prayagraj, Kaiserganj, Machhlishahr, Deoria, Phulpur, Bhadohi, Firozabad, and Ballia – in 2019.

Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, and Ghosi were won by SP, Congress and BSP, respectively.

The main focus is on Kaiserganj which is represented by former Wrestling Federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been embroiled in allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

The BJP could nominate his wife, Ketki Singh, or their son Prateek Bhushan Singh, who is an MLA from Gonda.

However, party sources said Brij Bhushan has been in touch with the BJP brass and is confident of getting the ticket for himself.

Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who will turn 75 on July 22 this year, is also likely to be dropped. She had earlier announced that she would not contest the 2024 elections.

The BJP has already sidelined its eight-time MP from Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar, on account of his advanced age.

BJP MP from Ballia, Virendra Singh, is under the scanner ever since he announced the construction of an auditorium in the name of SP patriarch and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2022.

“The MPs who have been denied a ticket or are expected to be denied in the future would be engaged in organisational work,” said a UP BJP spokesperson.

The BJP is contesting 75 out of 80 seats in UP, leaving the remaining five for its allies -two each for RLD and Apna Dal (S) and one for SBSP.