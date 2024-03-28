Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up To Almost 440K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the large-scale invasion, Russia saw 439,970 of its soldiers and officers being killed or wounded in action on Ukrainian battlefields.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Another 780 Russian invaders were added to that list in the past day alone, the report reads.
Also, Ukraine's defenders have already destroyed 6,914 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 13,237 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 10,963 (+32) artillery systems, 1,021 (+2) MLR systems, 729 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,590 UAVs, 2,017 (+2) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,595 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,800 (+6) units of specialized equipment. Read also:
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine recorded 60 combat engagements with Russian invasion forces in the past 24 hours.
