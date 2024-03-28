Zaporizhzhia Drone Attack: Two Women Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian drone strike that targeted Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Thursday, two women were injured and a number of houses were damaged by debris from kamikaze drones.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration .
"Two women were injured as a result of an overnight attack by Shahed drones in Zaporizhzhia. Drone debris caused fire that affected households in a residential area. Rescuers quickly put out the flames. The details of the strike are being verified. Terrorist Russia continues its war against peaceful people," the statement of the regional administration chief reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia amid a Russian UAV attack.
