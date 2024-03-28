QRCS Elects New Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) was held recently at the headquarters, after the quorum was present, in person and by delegation, pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 15 of 2014 on the Regulation of Charitable Activities, Decree-Law No. 21 of 2020 Regarding Private Associations and Institutions, and the statute of QRCS.

Chaired by QRCS President Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, the meeting was attended by board members, Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, and directors of divisions/departments. Present were also representatives of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and the external auditor Moore Stephens & Partners.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Khater mourned the sorrowful loss of the daughter of Abdullah Al Madhoun, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at QRCS's office in Gaza. He praised the heroic efforts made by QRCS's field personnel to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

Mohamed Rashid Al Marri, Director of Communication and Public Relations at QRCS, gave a presentation on the results and achievements made in 2023 by the organization's divisions/departments: Volunteering and Local Development Division, Medical Affairs Division, Relief and International Development Division, Fundraising Department, Strategy and Institutional Development Office, Communication and Public Relations Department.

As shown in the presentation, QRCS reached out to 8,529,794 beneficiaries last year, with QR522,561,096 worth of humanitarian aid/projects in Qatar and beyond.

The external auditor's representative presented the closing audit report for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023. OGM members endorsed the report and discharged the Board of Directors from liability.

Then, the elections of a new Board of Directors for the tenure 2024-2027 started, with 84 eligible voters and 21 candidates. The nine winners were as follows: Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, Issa Ahmed Al Nasr, Dr. Mohamed Johar Al Mohamed, Engr. Ibrahim Hashim Al Sada, Omar Hussein Al Fardan, Khaled Mohamed Al Ali Al Maadheed, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Dr. Abdul Salam Ali Al Qahtani, and Ibrahim Abdullah Al Abdullah.

Al Khater congratulated the winners and wished the other candidates better luck.“The elections were fully supervised by RACA, in accordance with applicable legal and institutional procedures,” he said.

“This signifies QRCS's commitment to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and professionalism. We look forward to further advancement and development, in light of the ambitious and harmonious vision of its new leadership.”