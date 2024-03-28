Sandeep Marwah Awarded Prominent Business People And Professional For Nation Building

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a momentous celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, delivered an inspiring address at the 32nd Anniversary of Business Sphere Magazine and the 19th Conclave & Award Function. The event, attended by a multitude of professionals and members of the business community, served as a platform to recognize and honor individuals who have made significant contributions to business promotion in India held at Hotel Samarat.



Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of stepping out of comfort zones and embracing innovation to propel India towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world. He underscored the need for self-sufficiency and self-reliance, urging attendees to foster entrepreneurial spirit and think beyond conventional boundaries.



Among the distinguished guests present were Amod Kanth, IPS ( social activist, and former policeman who is best known as the founder of the NGO Prayas), Amitabh Srivastava (senior journalist), and Dr. Anil Agrawal (Member of Rajya Sabha). Deepak Khattar, the editor of Business Sphere Magazine, extended honors to these eminent personalities for their valuable contributions to the business community.



The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to prominent business figures and professionals who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and innovation in their respective fields. Sandeep Marwah, along with other dignitaries, had the privilege of presenting these prestigious awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements and contributions of the recipients.



The ceremony served as a testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation thriving within the Indian business landscape. It underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and individual initiatives in driving economic growth and fostering a culture of innovation.



