Japan Intends To Develop Its Own Passenger Aircraft

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

After the failure of the Mitsubishi project, the Japanesegovernment plans to involve private companies in another attempt todevelop a new generation passenger aircraft, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkei newspaper.

The Newspaper writes that by 2035, the total volume of privateand public investments could reach 5 trillion yen (about $ 33billion).

According to the publication, the Japanese authorities aretrying to learn lessons from the failed Mitsubishi project and takethem into account in the new program. In particular, not one, butseveral companies, including industrial corporations and componentmanufacturers, will be involved in the development.

As part of the project, it is planned to explore thepossibilities of equipping passenger aircraft with hydrogen enginesinstead of traditional jet engines. Therefore, car companies withexperience in working with hydrogen engines can be involved incooperation.

The details of the new aircraft development program are plannedto be reflected in a document that may soon be published by theMinistry of Economy, Trade and Industry.