Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. And Two Announce Closing Of Business Combination

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Trading of parent company Logistic Properties of the Americas to begin on March 28, 2024 on the NYSE American Under Ticker Symbol“LPA”

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica & ZEPHYR COVE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. (“LLP”), a leading developer, owner and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America, and two, a Cayman Islands exempted company (“TWOA”), today announced the successful closing of their previously disclosed business combination (the“Business Combination”). Upon the completion of the Business Combination, LLP and TWOA became subsidiaries of Logistic Properties of the Americas, a Cayman Islands exempted company (“LPA”). Beginning on March 28, 2024, LPA's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol“LPA”.





The Business Combination was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of TWOA on March 25, 2024 and was completed today, March 27, 2024.

“Today marks an important milestone for our company as we advance our vision to replicate and expand LPA's uniquely differentiated franchise as a developer, owner and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America,” said Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LPA.“Our mission is to continue building out our robust platform across both existing and new adjacent geographies with US dollar-denominated markets. We aim to capitalize on today's significant nearshoring tailwinds and meet the demand from top-tier companies for premium real estate properties. At LPA, we have built our foundation on delivering quality that exceeds our customers' expectations. This principle will continue to guide the disciplined approach that has defined our success.”

Thomas McDonald, Chairman of LPA and Managing Partner of Jaguar Growth Partners, stated,“We are proud and excited for LPA and this next, important step in the company's natural evolution. LPA's NYSE listing offers unique opportunities for investors to participate in a geography and sector previously unavailable. Additionally, LPA is ideally positioned to execute its growth plan utilizing the new capital and public shares as currency.” He continued,“We have the utmost confidence in our seasoned management team to deliver growth in existing markets as well as important geographic expansion.”

Thomas D. Hennessy, Chairman and CEO of TWOA, commented:“Industrial capital values have grown by more than 300% over the past 20 years, in large part driven by e-Commerce which relies on Class A industrial logistics warehouses and sophisticated distribution operations, such as those offered by LPA. We believe LPA is uniquely positioned as the leading vertically integrated logistics ownership and operating platform and the dominant player in Central and South America. We are thrilled for Esteban, Annette and the LPA team and we believe they are ready to further accelerate their market position as a public company.”

About two

two is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit twoaspac.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America. LPA's customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies. LPA's strong customer relationships and insight is expected to enable future growth through the development and acquisition of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of September 30, 2023, LLP consisted of an operating and development portfolio of twenty-eight logistic facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica totaling more than 650,000 square meters (or approximately 7.0 million square feet) of gross leasable area.

