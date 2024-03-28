Abrigo Acquires TPG Software, Expanding Mission-Critical Solutions For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abrigo, a leading provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, has acquired TPG Software, an industry leader in investment accounting and management solutions. The acquisition marks the latest in a series of strategic investments by Abrigo to help financial institutions streamline risk and accounting management processes while ensuring internal and regulatory compliance.





TPG optimizes critical risk management, accounting, and reporting processes for a diverse range of investments, spanning fixed income, derivatives, and various assets. Renowned as an industry leader, TPG's innovative solutions seamlessly integrate automated transaction approval into institutional workflows, ensuring alignment with investment policies and risk profiles. Moreover, TPG simplifies accounting complexities by consolidating general ledger entries and comprehensive reporting on a unified platform. With a significant presence across U.S. banks, TPG stands out in the investment accounting solutions market, offering unparalleled expertise and robust capabilities.

TPG Software expands Abrigo's suite of technical accounting solutions and strengthens its risk management and reporting capabilities, which are vital given the industry's focus on liquidity, capital requirements, and earnings. Adding TPG to Abrigo's CECL, stress testing, income recognition, asset/liability management, and credit monitoring solutions fortifies Abrigo's position as a one-stop shop for the office of the CFO.

“We are thrilled to welcome TPG Software to the Abrigo family,” said Jay Blandford, CEO of Abrigo.“TPG's expertise and technology perfectly complement our commitment to providing mission-critical technology and high-touch customer service to financial institutions.”

The global investment accounting software market is projected to grow 8.2% annually and reach $8.2 billion by 2027. Together, TPG and Abrigo can meet growing demand for solutions that optimize risk and portfolio performance and enable accurate, auditable, and transparent compliance with evolving regulations.

“Our mission has always been to make the complex simple through our software and support. Abrigo and TPG Software are like-minded when it comes to placing customers first,” said Ursula Felmet, CEO of TPG Software.“Together, we'll continue to create tools that financial institutions can leverage for success.”

DLA Piper LLP advised Abrigo on this transaction. D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to TPG Software.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading provider of risk management, financial crime prevention, and lending software and services that help more than 2,400 financial institutions manage risk and drive growth in a rapidly changing world. We deliver transformational technology, product innovation, world-class support, and unparalleled expertise so our customers can face complex challenges and make big things happen.

About TPG Software

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, TPG Software stands at the forefront of innovative financial software development tailored for the banking industry. Trusted by banks, credit unions, thrifts, broker/dealer firms, municipalities, REITs, and financial advisors nationwide, TPG's cutting-edge solutions power trade capture, through investment analysis, precise investment and derivative accounting, and robust risk management.

