Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2023 Annual Report Publication
27.03.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 27 2024 – The Kudelski Group has published its 2023 annual report and its report on non-financial matters 2023 on its website. The reports are available under the following link:
Annonce événementielle au sens de l'article. 53 RC
Publication du Rapport Annuel 2023
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 27 mars 2024 – Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2023 et son rapport sur les questions non-financières 2023 sur son site web. Les rapports sont disponibles sous le lien suivant :
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit .
Media contacts
Marc Demierre
Kudelski Group
Director Corporate Communications
+41 79 190 17 09
...
| EQS News Service