QRCS Elects New Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Assembly of the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) elected its new board of directors for the period 2024-2027 during its annual meeting. The election results during the meeting, chaired by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Red Crescent Society Youssef bin Ali al-Khater, resulted in the victory of 9 candidates who received the highest number of votes out of 21 candidates.

The elected members are Youssef bin Ali al-Khater, Isa Ahmed al-Nassr, Dr Mohamed Jawhar al-Mohammed, Eng Ibrahim Hashem al-Sada, Omar Hussein al-Fardan, Khalid Mohamed Al Ali al-Muadadi, Ahmed Abdul Rahman al-Mulla, Dr Abdul Salam Ali al-Qahtani, and Ibrahim Abdullah al-Abdullah.

Following the completion of the vote counting procedures and the announcement of the election results, HE the Chairman of the Qatar Red Crescent Society congratulated all the winning candidates, wishing success to the remaining candidates. He noted that the elections were conducted under the full supervision of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, and in accordance with the legal and institutional procedures, reflecting the Qatar Red Crescent Society's commitment to adopting the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and professionalism. This emphasises its aspirations for further advancement and development in light of the ambitious and coherent vision of its new board of directors.

The Chairman began the meeting by presenting a video documenting glimpses of the daily suffering experienced by the Palestinian people for the past 6 months, and the ongoing efforts made by the field teams of the Qatar Red Crescent Society on the ground to provide basic necessities to the affected individuals in the Gaza Strip. Director of Communications and Public Relations at the Qatar Red Crescent Society Mohamed Rashid al-Marri reviewed the results and achievements attained during the year 2023 across the main sectors and departments, represented by the volunteering and local development sector, the medical affairs sector, the relief and international development sector, the financial resources development department, the office of strategic planning and institutional development, and the communications and public relations department.

According to the presentation, the number of beneficiaries of the projects and aid provided by the Qatar Red Crescent Society internally and externally in the past year reached 8,529,794 individuals, with a total budget exceeding QR522,561,096.

Furthermore, the General Assembly approved the financial statements and endorsed the final account based on the report of the independent auditor.

