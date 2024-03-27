Zumra Group's 'Ease After Hardship' Event Thursday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Zumra Group, under the leadership of founder Nasser al-Naama, announced the launch of 'Ease After Hardship' event, an evening dedicated to artistic expression and entrepreneurial spirit in support of Palestine.

Scheduled Thursday at Mondrian Doha Hotel at 9pm, this event will feature the "Art for Palestine" exhibition and a panel of five distinguished speakers sharing their inspiring journeys of overcoming challenges in alignment with the theme of resilience and hope.

The participating artists are Ismail Azzam, Ahmed Nouh, Saeed al-Habshi, Maria Ovsyannikova, Aryam Elizabeth, Bachir Mohamad, Lulwa al-Misfer, Azzam al-Mannai, and Amer Mohamed Baydoun.

Ismail Azzam, is a Doha-based Iraqi artist and curator known for his portraits, with works exhibited globally and significant contributions to the art community. Ahmed Nouh, born in Doha, is renowned for exploring cultural themes, notably with his 'Traces of Life' exhibition and works emphasising the significance of reading. His artistic endeavours have gained acclaim in various exhibitions and collections.

Saeed al-Habshi is a distinguished Egyptian graphic artist and a 1991 Fine Arts graduate from Alexandria. He is known internationally for his contributions to environmental art, earning prestigious awards and recognition in global exhibitions.

Maria Ovsyannikova is a fine art photographer in Doha, inspired by Qatari culture, focusing on Arabian horses. She shifted to full-time art in 2016 and actively exhibits to promote cultural dialogue.

Aryam Elizabeth, a Venezuelan in Doha, is an entrepreneur and artist known for her work in dream-inspired art and coffee business. Bachir Mohamad is a Syrian artist and interior designer based in Qatar. He is recognised for his award-winning work and roles at Bluribbon Design Atelier and Eiwan al Gassar Gallery. His diverse art has been exhibited across Qatar. Lulwa al-Misfer, a Qatari artist, creates resin art that embodies motion and emotion, offering a colourful and textured experience that invites deep engagement.

Azzam al-Mannai is a Qatari photographer renowned for creating images across different fields such as aerial, wildlife, underwater and more. His work has been featured in several exhibitions and publications such as Unesco, CNN, National Geographic, Discovery Channel, New York Times and Netflix on Our Planet.

Amer Mohamed Baydoun, a Syrian artist and sculptor based in Doha, is renowned for his still life artworks and documenting heritage through both local and international exhibitions. He is the founder of the Free Art School, significantly impacting the global art scene.

Their compelling stories of perseverance in the face of adversity are set to inspire and encourage the audience, reinforcing the event's message of finding light after darkness.

According to Zuma Group, 'Ease After Hardship' is more than an event, it is a movement towards fostering solidarity and uplifting spirits in the face of challenges.

