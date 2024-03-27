Japan's Yen Falls To 34-Year Low, Igniting Intervention Warnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Japanese yen experienced a dramatic fall on Wednesday, reaching its weakest point against the dollar since 1990. This triggered a meeting between Japan's top financial officials who discussed the rapid decline and hinted at potential intervention to stabilize the currency U.S. dollar surged to a high of 151.975 yen before retreating slightly. This aggressive rise marks the strongest dollar against the yen in over 30 years the emergency meeting, Japan's chief currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, emphasized their readiness to take action against any disorderly movements in the foreign exchange market. This echoes similar warnings issued before their intervention to defend the yen in 2022 Bank of Japan, the Finance Ministry and Japan's Financial Services Agency held a meeting in Tokyo's late trading hours, after which top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said he \"won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly FX moves,\" as quoted by Reuters authorities stepped in to save the yen at 151.94 in 2022 and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on March 27 used the same words that preceded that intervention, warning Japan would take \"decisive steps\" against excessive currency moves.\"They are swimming against the current here, to an extent. Intervention helps in the near term, but it's not a long-term solution,\" said Bipan Rai, global head of forex strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto, as quoted by Reuters yen's decline, which exceeds 7 per cent this year, has been driven by the widening gap between U.S. and Japanese bond yields, a trend that the Bank of Japan's recent small interest rate hike did little to alleviate.A potential shift in the US Federal Reserve's policy, with interest rate cuts on the horizon, could be the turning point for the yen. Additionally, a decrease in government bond yields outside Japan might also contribute to the yen's recovery, as per Reuters believe that a potential solution to stemming the yen's decline may lie in the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning an interest rate-cutting cycle and a subsequent decline in government bond yields outside Japan.\"I suspect that intervention, or threats to conduct intervention, are really just a measure of buying time until we start to see things shift on a more sustained basis outside the country,\" Rai added, as quoted by Reuters.(With Inputs from Reuters)

