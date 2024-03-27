Bengaluru News: BWSSB To Hold Water Adalat Today To Address Supply And Connection Issues

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday will be organising a \"water adalat\" in several parts of the city between 9:30 am and 11 am Bengaluru's water adalat will hear grievances related to waterbilling, delays in domestic connection, delays in water supply, and sanitary connection, among other issues water crisis: Chiranjeevi shares conservation tipsConsumers from the BWSSB's (South East)-3, (South East-6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6) and (East-2)-4 sub-division can take part in water adalat is reeling from an acute drinking water crisis-a shortage of 500 million litres every day. The city's water shortage can be attributed to rain deficiency in Karnataka during last year's monsoon, a decline in reservoir level, and the loss of lakes due to rapid urbanisation Water Crisis Just The Beginning? | Indian Cities That May Face Water Scarcity This SummerRecently, a PTI report mentioned that 22 families were fined ₹5,000 each for using potable water for non-essential purposes. Amid the city's water shortage, the BWSSB has restricted people from using potable water for non-essential purposes. The order was issued nearly two weeks ago, and the action was taken based on several complaints received by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board via social media to BWSSB, it has collected a ₹1.1 lakh fine from 22 such households for flouting its order and using potable water for washing cars, gardening, and other non-essential purposes celebrates dry Holi amid acute water crisis, govt warningsMeanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the state government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to immediately release grants under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state as drought-like conditions have developed in the region.22 Bengaluru families fined ₹5,000 each for wasting Cauvery water: ReportCM Siddaramaiah said 48 lakh hectares of crops were damaged in Karnataka due to drought. He mentioned that while the state government has released ₹870 crore to combat the water crisis, the Centre has not disbursed a single penny to the state, the current requirement for drinking water and commercial use in Bengaluru is 2,600 MLD, of which 1,450 MLD is being pumped from the Cauvery River and about 650 MLD from borewells. This leads to a shortage of 500 MLD water in the city.

