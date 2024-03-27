Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital, Doctor Says, '...His Sharp Mind, Sense Of Humour All Intact'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, was discharged from the hospital on 27 March after an undergoing emergency brain surgery Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, who met Sadhguru in the hospital, said, \"The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact. I think this is good news for all the millions of people who have been enquiring about his health.\"The Foundation expressed thankfulness for the outpouring of love and support that Sadhguru has received from everyone during this time Read: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev health updates: 'Healing himself...recovering,' says neurologist after brain surgeryOn 17 March, the spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg and was rushed to the medical facility.A team of doctors consisting of Dr. Vinit Suri, Dr. Pranav Kumar, Dr. Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr. S. Chatterjee performed the surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery Read: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev visits Ayodhya's Ram Temple, calls it 'civilisation moment' after a struggle of 500 yearsPM Modi also spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him good health and a speedy recovery. Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the prime minister posted,\" Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.\" On this, Sadhguru was quick to respond and said that he was \"overwhelmed\" by the prime minister's concern.

(With inputs from ANI)

