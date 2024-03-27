IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad Climb To 3Rd Spot While Mumbai Indian Drop To 9Th

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunrisers Hyderabad made waves by clinching a historic victory against Mumbai Indians, elevating them to the third spot in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad set the stage on fire by posting a colossal total of 277-3, marking the highest-ever Indian Premier League score. Led by Australia's Travis Head, who hammered a blistering 24-ball 62, Hyderabad surpassed the previous IPL record of 263-5 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. With this win SRH rise to the 3rd spot on the points table while MI drop to the 9th position. CSK are on top and RR are on the 2nd position. Lucknow Super Giants are languishing at the bottom of the table with 0 wins.

Despite a valiant effort from Mumbai Indians, featuring a standout performance from left-handed Tilak Varma with his 64 off 34 balls, their innings fell short on a batting-friendly pitch. The match witnessed a staggering 38 sixes, setting yet another IPL record, surpassing the previous mark of 33 hits over the fence.

Veteran batsman Rohit Sharma's 200th IPL match was marked by a brisk 12-ball 26, supported by opener Ishan Kishan's 34, providing Mumbai with a strong start. However, the mounting asking rate took its toll, leading to a challenging chase for Mumbai as they concluded their innings at 246-5, their highest IPL total to date.

With this monumental win, Sunrisers Hyderabad surged to the third spot in the IPL points table, while Mumbai Indians slipped to the ninth spot. The match was characterized by a relentless onslaught of boundaries, with Hyderabad's innings featuring an impressive 18 sixes and 19 fours. Notably, the South African duo of Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) and Aiden Markram (42) forged an unbeaten partnership of 116 runs, propelling Hyderabad to their historic total.

Despite Mumbai's efforts, including a late charge by Tim David with an unbeaten 42, Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant performance, led by skipper Pat Cummins' bowling prowess, secured their first win of the season. The match will be remembered as a spectacle of record-breaking feats and unparalleled cricketing excellence, setting the tone for an electrifying IPL season ahead.