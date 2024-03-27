Nominations For 2Nd Phase In UP Begins Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 28 (IANS) Nominations for the second phase in Uttar Pradesh, where eight Lok Sabha seats will go to polls, will begin on Thursday.

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase is April 4 and scrutiny will be done on April 5.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 3 p.m. on April 8. The voting will take place on April 26.

The seats where polling will be held in the second phase are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Bulandshahr (SC) and Mathura. While Amroha was won by BSP in 2019, the remaining seats were won by the BJP.

According to the UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, the number of voters in these seats is 1.67 crore -- 90.11 lakh men, 77.38 lakh women and 787 third gender s. There will be 7,797 polling stations and 17,677 polling booths in the second phase.

The CEO said,“General category candidates will have to make a security deposit of Rs 25,000 and SC/ST candidates Rs 12,500. Candidates of national and state parties will require one elector from the constituency as the proposer and registered unrecognised political parties and independent candidates will require 10 proposers.”

The maximum limit of expenditure for a candidate is Rs 95 lakh. At the time of nomination, entry of maximum three vehicles and maximum five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed within a radius of 100 metres of the office of the returning officer or assistant returning officer.

Meanwhile, 201 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the first phase in Uttar Pradesh in which Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit will vote. The scrutiny of papers will be done on Thursday and a list of valid candidates will be put up. The last date of withdrawal is March 30. Voting for the first phase will take place on April 19.