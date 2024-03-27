Flywheel Infotech Unveils Aidesker: The AI Chatbot Powerhouse For E-Commerce Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 3/28/2024: In today's competitive e-commerce landscape, customer experience is paramount. Flywheel Infotech, a leader in innovative IT solutions, announces aiDesker, a revolutionary AI-powered conversational chatbot designed specifically to address the needs of e-commerce businesses.
aiDesker: Personalized Support That Converts
Unlike generic chatbots, aiDesker prioritizes building relationships with website visitors. By understanding their questions and intent, even with typos, aiDesker provides accurate and helpful information, fostering trust and guiding them towards a purchase.
Why aiDesker is Perfect for E-commerce Businesses:
Reduce Cart Abandonment: Address customer queries and concerns in real-time, preventing them from leaving before completing their purchase.
Boost Sales Conversions: Qualify leads and identify buying signals, allowing you to target high-intent customers with personalized recommendations.
24/7 Customer Support: aiDesker handles customer inquiries around the clock, freeing up your team to focus on high-value tasks.
Gain Valuable Customer Insights: Track customer interactions to understand their needs and preferences, allowing you to optimize your product offerings and marketing strategies.
aiDesker: The Secret Weapon for E-commerce Success
aiDesker seamlessly integrates into your existing e-commerce platform, streamlining customer support and increasing sales conversions. Let Flywheel Infotech's innovative solutions help your e-commerce business reach new heights.
Contact:
[Bala Kandaswamy] [CEO] [...]
Company :-Flywheel Infotech
User :- Flywheel Infotech
Email :-...
Url :-
MENAFN27032024003198003206ID1108030392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.