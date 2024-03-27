Solidarity Stand With Gaza Organized In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Mar. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Social Democratic Party, in cooperation with political and popular figures, organized a solidarity stand on Wednesday evening with the people of the Gaza Strip, who have been subjected to genocide, systematic starvation, and threats of forced displacement for about 6 months.The participants in the stand, which took place in the Army Square in Zarqa (northeast of Amman) chanted slogans denouncing the unjust aggression against Gaza and raised banners demanding an immediate end to the aggression and an end to the horrific massacres and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation army against children, women, and civilians in the Strip.They lauded the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance and the bravery of the resistance fighters in confronting this aggression and facing it with all valor and courage.Participants in the stand stressed that achieving a just peace in the region will only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital. They also pointed out the importance of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army efforts, under the directives and participation of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, in carrying out airdrops carrying food and medical supplies to help the besieged people.