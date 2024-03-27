Pompeii To Stage Gladiator Fights, Legionary Drills

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pompeii is to stage gladiator fights and legionary drills onthree Sundays this spring and summer for visitors paying an extrafive euros over the entry fee, Azernews reports,citing ANSA.

The gladiators will recreate ancient combat, pomp andcircumstance in the Roman site's amphitheatre for the delight ofall on April 7, May 19 and September 8, while it will also bepossible to see a centurion form up his troops and oversee trainingin the art of the gladius, their short stabbing sword.

Legionaries will also link up in the famed 'testudo' attackingformation, named after a tortoise shell, which helped them win somany of their famous victories.