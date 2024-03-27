CEQUENS Proud Gold Sponsors At Seamless ME Taking Place In Dubai.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) CEQUENS, the leading AI-powered platform that's changing the way businesses communicate, is thrilled to announce its Gold Sponsorship in Seamless ME, a premier event for the latest innovations in e-commerce, fintech, and retail technology. The event is scheduled to take place from May 14-16 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), UAE.

At this year's Seamless ME, CEQUENS will unveil its cutting-edge AI-driven solutions designed to revolutionize customer engagement strategies for businesses worldwide. Visitors are invited to engage with the team at booth H4-F20 to experience firsthand how AI technology can transform the way they connect with their customers.

The company's interactive booth will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to explore:



AI-Powered Chatbots to enhance customer interactions, streamline processes, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

Personalized Messaging Solutions to deliver targeted and relevant communications to customers across various channels.

Data Analytics Insights to make data-driven decisions and optimize their engagement strategies. Omnichannel Communication Solutions including SMS, Voice, WhatsApp Business API, and more, seamlessly integrated to provide a unified customer experience.

Furthermore, CEQUENS is thrilled to announce that Tamer Nassrawin, Director of Presales & Customer Solutions will be taking the stage at this year's highly anticipated event at the Open and Embedded Arena on May 15th, 10:20am GMT. Be sure not to miss his all-encompassing session on generative AI's transformative capabilities entitled“Injecting Generative AI into Retail and E-commerce”.

About CEQUENS:

CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning omnichannel communication solutions provider. We are on a mission to simplify customer engagement through our innovation-focused solutions engineered for customer-first organizations.

We support businesses with communication APIs, multichannel applications, and connectivity solutions such as SMS, WhatsApp Business, voice, and multifactor authentication. Our product suite aims to solve our customers' unique problems and cultivate deeper human connections between businesses and individuals in every market we play.

With 6 office locations and 500+ direct network connections, CEQUENS empowers more than 1200 businesses in over 150 countries with faster, better, and stronger communication fine-tuned to their industries. Our platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

CEQUENS is an ISO and PCI DSS certified company and has been rated as a Tier One A2P SMS solutions provider in ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Reports 2023. It is also recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become the most compelling partner for developers, startups, and enterprises looking for simple and meaningful ways to connect.

The company is headed by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy.

