BRICS Bank’S $5 Billion Loan Strategy For 2024 Amid China Lending Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Founded in 2015 by BRICS countries, the New Development Bank (NDB) is set to issue $5 billion in loans in 2024, marking its significance in global finance.



This move aligns with a time when China's lending in Africa has dropped to its lowest in two decades.



With $100 billion in initial capital and $50 billion in subscribed capital, NDB significantly influences financial support for emerging markets.



The bank commits to boosting economic growth in developing countries, adapting to changes in traditional lending patterns.



Vice President Zhou Qiangwu announced on March 26 the bank's aim to strengthen economies with strategic investments.







Post-pandemic, NDB focuses on supporting the fast-growing economies of China and India.



In 2024, NDB started with a $2 billion loan facility, exploring projects in Bangladesh and Egypt for sustainable infrastructure, showing its commitment to global sustainable growth.



The bank's strategy emphasizes renewable energy and infrastructure, shifting from traditional lending to prioritize environmental sustainability.



NDB's governance structure fosters cooperation among BRICS nations and aims to extend its reach to Indonesia and Mexico, striving for a balanced, inclusive global financial system.



The commitment to renewable energy projects underlines the urgency of sustainable development.



The equitable distribution of capital among NDB members ensures fair decision-making, setting the bank apart from institutions like the World Bank and the IMF.



This approach makes NDB a crucial supporter of developing economies' economic resilience and sustainability, playing a vital role in promoting a more equitable and sustainable future.

