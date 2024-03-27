South Africa Faces A $5.7 Trillion Infrastructure Challenge By 2050

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Africa needs to invest $5.7 trillion by 2050 in transportation, energy, water, sanitation, and housing infrastructure to support the development of rural and informal areas.



Mameetse Masemola, Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) stressed this at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium.



Since 2020, ISA has been fostering public-private partnerships to speed up infrastructure projects.



The symposium brought together stakeholders to discuss and drive infrastructure growth, aiming to enhance economic development through strategic investments.



Masemola shared how ISA ensures projects attract global investment by meeting viability and regulatory standards.



Since its inception, the value of ISA-led projects has doubled, touching critical sectors for economic growth and global competitiveness.







In energy, the private sector leads with initiatives like the Renewable Independent Power Producer Program.



Currently, 25 projects are underway, expected to create 14,000 jobs. The transport sector boasts 15 projects, with six worth $1.34 billion in development.



In housing, ISA has helped build over 9,000 units since 2020, creating 38,000 jobs.



Thanks to treasury funding, ISA plans to invest in 31 new projects over the next three years.



South Africa's infrastructure deficiencies impact its economy and society. Issues range from congested roads and outdated railways to inefficient ports, slowing trade and mobility.



The country's energy sector faces challenges from coal dependency and slow renewable energy integration.



Lack of access to clean water, sanitation, and affordable housing worsens public health, deepens inequalities, and stalls economic progress.



Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. Public-private partnerships, innovative financing, and sustainable development will be key to modernizing infrastructure and fostering equitable growth.



This effort is vital for South Africa's advancement , demanding unified action to secure a thriving future for its citizens.

