(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's leadership recently shared its economic strategy, which shed light on future plans for the dollar, ending currency controls, and inflation expectations.



President Javier Milei and Economy Minister Luis Caputo outlined their approach, focusing on financial stability and growth.



At the IEFA Latam Forum 2024 , Milei emphasized maintaining the current pace of the dollar's official exchange rate adjustment.



He labeled suggestions to increase the devaluation rate as baseless, pointing out the stable free exchange market.



Milei highlighted the risk of increasing the depreciation rate beyond the market's "contado con liquidación" rate as impractical and unnecessary.







Milei also discussed currency controls, stating that they would be removed once the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) has streamlined its balance sheet.



The BCRA aims to clear its AR$31.6 trillion ($36.85 billion) in remunerated debt.



Economist Alejandro Giacoia noted a slight decrease in this debt relative to GDP, but a significant real-term reduction of over 20% since November, thanks to negative real interest rates.



Further analysis by the Romano Group revealed a more pronounced drop in the central bank's debt to GDP ratio, suggesting a continued decrease to around 5% by mid-year.



Milei advocated for stopping the remuneration of liabilities to reduce money issuance.

Argentina's Economic Plans: Stable Dollar, Less Debt, and Inflation Control

Since the government change on December 10, financing interests on liabilities has caused a monetary expansion, issuing over AR$8.1 trillion ($9.44 billion).



Milei plans to reduce the circulation of currency to tackle this issue substantially.



Caputo hinted at March's inflation rate following an increase in family and universal allowances.



These adjustments, rising by 27.18% in March, signal the government's inflation forecast to be around 10%, with the official CPI figure to be announced by Indec on April 12.



This move aims to align welfare benefits with economic realities, demonstrating the government's efforts to manage inflation while supporting families.



The increase makes the Pregnancy and Universal Child Allowance AR$52,554 ($0.06) per child.

