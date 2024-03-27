Hedge Funds’ Optimism On Copper Signals Growth For Chile, Peru, And Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hedge funds are increasingly positive about copper, vital for the economies of Chile, Peru, and Mexico.



Delphos Investment's report reveals this sector's net copper position is at a 13-month high, showing significant confidence.



As of March 26, this net position reached $3.173 billion, highlighting a robust increase from the prior week's $568 million, according to the CFTC.



This interest spike, marking the highest in three years with 269,690 contracts, happens amidst a copper shortage and decreased output from Chinese smelters.



Despite the dollar's strength, copper's demand remains strong, fueled by eco-friendly initiatives and electric vehicle production. This demand could soar with a rebound in China 's economy.







Chile stands as the top copper producer, contributing 22.7% to global production. Peru ranks second with 11.8%, and Mexico holds 3.4%, based on USGS data.



Argentina, with no significant mining history, aims to join these ranks. Sergio Massa, the prior Economy Minister, envisioned gold and copper ventures reshaping Argentina's trade.



The country has eight major copper projects in the pipeline, needing around $22 billion in investments.



These could yield over $128 billion in 40 years, spotlighting the metal's strategic importance in regional development and global markets.

