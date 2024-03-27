Wall Street Bounces Back, S&P 500 Sets New Record

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, March 27, Wall Street saw a rebound, with the S&P 500 reaching a new all-time high.



The day started positively across New York stock exchanges, though the Nasdaq saw fluctuations due to pressures on tech and communication firms.



The late surge confirmed a recovery, with the S&P 500 marking a historic close.



Sectors like healthcare, industrial, and financial stood out for their performance, amidst anticipation for the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE ) index release and Federal Reserve insights.



The Dow Jones climbed 1.22% to 39,760.08 points, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.86% to 5,248.49 points.







The Nasdaq also grew, up 0.51% to 16,399.52 points. This uptick follows a period of losses, hinting at strong recovery momentum.



The focus now shifts to the forthcoming PCE data, a key Fed inflation gauge, potentially impacting future interest rate decisions.



Sector-wise, healthcare and industrials jumped over 1%, and real estate soared by approximately 2%.



Despite initial drops, the tech and communication sectors recovered by the day's end.



Notably, Nvidia and Netflix fell by 2.50%, while Apple , Intel, and Amazon made gains. Tesla and Boeing also experienced significant upticks.



In the financial realm, prominent banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan saw their stocks rise, indicating a sector-wide uplift.



James Ashley of Goldman Sachs notes fair US stock valuation and hints at exploring other markets for better returns.



This pivot highlights the strategic shifts in the global investment landscape, emphasizing the interconnected nature of financial markets and their broader economic implications.

