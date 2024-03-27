Bento’S Stellar Performances Propel Him Towards A European Venture

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Athletico-PR's goalkeeper Bento turned heads with his exceptional displays against England and Spain, showcasing his talent on the international stage.
Entrusted by coach Dorival Júnior , the 24-year-old goalkeeper significantly contributed to Brazil's win and draw in these matches.
Bento's rising profile in football is leading to speculation about a move from Athletico-PR soon. The club, recognizing his value, is poised for tough negotiations over his transfer to Europe.
His contract, lasting until December 2026, includes a 60 million euro release clause.
Emerging from Athletico's academy, Bento's national team selection underscores his rapid ascent within the club's ranks.
In the wake of his national team's success, Athletico-PR anticipates Bento's sale could set a new benchmark for Brazilian goalkeepers moving to Europe . The club aims to surpass Alisson's transfer record.
Despite rejecting Benfica's €10m offer, Athletico-PR draws strong interest from Inter Milan, Chelsea, Wolverhampton, and Nottingham Forest.
Bento's 139 matches at Athletico-PR, averaging 1.8 difficult saves and 48 clean sheets, suggests a promising European future.
