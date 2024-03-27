PM Modi, Party Chief J.P. Nadda Among BJP's Star Campaigners For Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) The BJP has released the list of 40 star campaigners for Rajasthan in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Kailash Choudhary as the star campaigners.

The list also includes Chief Ministers of five BJP-ruled states -- Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Naib Saini (Haryana), and Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh).

From Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, state president C.P. Joshi, Rajya Sabha MPs Ghanshyam Tiwari and Rajendra Gehlot, former state presidents Arun Chaturvedi and Satish Poonia and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore have been named in the list.

Apart from this, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Agriculture Minister Kirodilal Meena are also among the party's star campaigners for Rajasthan.