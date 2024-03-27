Ripple Devs Give Brief XRPL AMM Update

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ripple developers have revealed significant news regarding the XRP Ledger's Automated Market Maker (AMM).

According to a recent announcement by RippleX via X, the AMM bug fix is now open for scrutiny on GitHub. It is slated to be incorporated into the forthcoming 2.1.1 version of Rippled. RippleX has hinted at an imminent blog post offering comprehensive insights into the incident and outlining future steps.

Vet, a validator for XRPL dUNL, tweeted that the public can get the hotfix for the XRP Ledger Automated Market Maker along with the proposal for rippled 2.1.1.

Users are warned not to deposit money into the AMM until the bug is fixed and to take out their cash. As soon as the AMM Amendment went into effect on Mar. 22, there was a problem: a community member found mistakes in some AMM pools that showed deals that didn't go as planned.

Community Unites to Resolve DEX Payment Engine Flaw

RippleX, Orchestra Finance, tequ, and other members of the XRP Ledger community quickly started working together to find the root cause. They found that the problem was how liquidity was routed through AMM pools and order books in complicated payment path scenarios in the DEX payment engine.

This bug has made it harder for the DEX payment engine to work as it should in some complicated payment path situations. A solution has been found, reviewed, tested, and may soon be ready for prompt release.

However, implementing the fix necessitates an amendment to the XRP Ledger protocol, requiring network validators to vote on and sustain over 80% support for two weeks before activation. Until the fix garners network-wide implementation, users are advised to redeem LP tokens instead of injecting new funds into AMM pools.