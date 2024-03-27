IT's TIME TO BATTLE IT OUT! THE DUBAI ESPORTS & GAMES FESTIVAL SHARES LINEUP OF EPIC COMPETITIONS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Gamers, enthusiasts, families and friends can go head-to-head in thrilling
battles and cosplay competitions throughout the festival
Seasoned pros or casual gamers – there's a gaming challenge for
everyone
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 March 2024: Gaming fans can challenge friends and
fellow enthusiasts in an epic lineup of contents and competitions happening during the
Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2024). Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail
Establishment (DFRE), the festival is returning for its third year and the biggest one yet,
with 17 days of action-packed contests and surprises unleashing on the city, from 19
April until 5 May.
With a packed schedule of jaw-dropping action, fans can watch their favourite gamers
compete head-to-head in contests, challenge their friends at live events, and join the
online gaming showdown which will see thousands of gamers logging on for a series of
amazing clashes.
Contests for all ages at GameExpo
At GameExpo, which is making its premiere at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3 to 5
May, families, friends and fans can explore a world of gaming and take part in thrilling
tournaments and interactive demos. Enthusiasts will be on the edge of their seats as
they watch the pros take each other on in Play Beyond, an exciting live competition
which will take place on 4 and 5 May. Famous gamers will join the ultimate showdown,
in which two teams of four gaming stars will battle it out in a heated contest as fans
watch live. Adding to the excitement, enthusiasts can rub shoulders with gaming icons
in meet and greets.
There will be much more to look forward to on the main stage including multiple
influencer activations, audience giveaways and esports tournaments across top gaming
titles such as Valorant, Fortnite, EA FC 24, PubG Mobile, and many more.
A showcase of creativity – the Dubai Cosplay Championship
On 3 May, cosplay enthusiasts can show off their creativity and dedication in the
Cosplay Catwalk which is open for all ticket holders to join. Participants will have just 30
seconds to showcase their costume and perform in their character to wow judges, who
will choose three winners. On 4 May, the Dubai Cosplay Championship will welcome a
vibrant meeting of gaming characters as they compete to be named winners across
three categories – Kids, Craft and Performance. This is one exciting showdown not to be
missed.
Promising an unforgettable experience for all, families will also find ways to bond over
gaming battles at the new-for-2024 family zone.
The city goes head-to-head in online battles:
A citywide celebration that is open to all, gamers can join in a host of exciting online
tournaments this DEF. The GameCentric Ramadan League which will see people battle
it out in Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground Mobile, and League of Legends.
From 27 to 30 March, PUBG Mobile will see participants go head-to-head to win from a
total prize pool of AED 3,500. In the final competition of Ramadan, on 11 – 14 April,
gamers will join a thrilling game of League of Legends in a competition with combined
prizes worth AED 6,000. To register, visit GameCentric.
Gamers can also join the UAE PC Cafe Master Cup 2024, in which eight cafes across
the city will host exciting tournaments with a total prize pool of AED 15,000. A new
event for 2024, PC Cafe goers will compete in 5v5 Valorant qualifiers in venues across
Dubai. Qualified teams will then represent their respective cafe in a thrilling final clash to
be named Dubai's best PC cafe.
Gamers of tomorrow sharpen skills in school competitions
Inspiring the next generation of gaming professionals in the region, students can fine
tune their digital skills in the Microsoft MakeCode Competition and the Minecraft
Education Challenge which will culminate in a thrilling live tournament on 1 and 2 May.
Industry expert talks held in schools and universities will support aspiring young gamers
in refining their skills and gaining insights to the industry, while in-school tournaments
will offer an exciting opportunity for students to play popular titles such as Rocket
League and Fortnite, with university students battling it out on EAFC 24 and Valorant.
Entrants can visit GameCentric to register.
On 26 April the DEF Gamers Day will give students and staff the chance to show off
their creativity by dressing up as their favourite gaming characters at school. On 1 and 2
May, dedicated school days will provide students a first-hand experience at GameExpo,
where they can engage with interactive exhibits, gaming showcases, and live
tournament finals. The DEF registration is still live for the university tournaments and
students can register through GameCentric.
On 25 April the Google Gaming Day will be held at American University in Dubai,
bringing together government, industry and Google gaming leaders to deliver an
exciting, engaging and educational half-day session to students, for free, for the first
time ever in the UAE.
About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF2024) takes place from 19 April to 5 May 2024. Launched in 2022, the annual festival will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the first time this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation.
DEF2024 will feature a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments and influencer challenges for consumers, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and b2b networking event that connects companies from around the world.
About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.
