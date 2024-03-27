IT's TIME TO BATTLE IT OUT! THE DUBAI ESPORTS & GAMES FESTIVAL SHARES LINEUP OF EPIC COMPETITIONS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Gamers, enthusiasts, families and friends can go head-to-head in thrilling

battles and cosplay competitions throughout the festival

Seasoned pros or casual gamers – there's a gaming challenge for

everyone

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 March 2024: Gaming fans can challenge friends and

fellow enthusiasts in an epic lineup of contents and competitions happening during the

Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2024). Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail

Establishment (DFRE), the festival is returning for its third year and the biggest one yet,

with 17 days of action-packed contests and surprises unleashing on the city, from 19

April until 5 May.

With a packed schedule of jaw-dropping action, fans can watch their favourite gamers

compete head-to-head in contests, challenge their friends at live events, and join the

online gaming showdown which will see thousands of gamers logging on for a series of

amazing clashes.

Contests for all ages at GameExpo

At GameExpo, which is making its premiere at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3 to 5

May, families, friends and fans can explore a world of gaming and take part in thrilling

tournaments and interactive demos. Enthusiasts will be on the edge of their seats as

they watch the pros take each other on in Play Beyond, an exciting live competition

which will take place on 4 and 5 May. Famous gamers will join the ultimate showdown,

in which two teams of four gaming stars will battle it out in a heated contest as fans

watch live. Adding to the excitement, enthusiasts can rub shoulders with gaming icons

in meet and greets.

There will be much more to look forward to on the main stage including multiple

influencer activations, audience giveaways and esports tournaments across top gaming

titles such as Valorant, Fortnite, EA FC 24, PubG Mobile, and many more.

A showcase of creativity – the Dubai Cosplay Championship

On 3 May, cosplay enthusiasts can show off their creativity and dedication in the

Cosplay Catwalk which is open for all ticket holders to join. Participants will have just 30

seconds to showcase their costume and perform in their character to wow judges, who

will choose three winners. On 4 May, the Dubai Cosplay Championship will welcome a

vibrant meeting of gaming characters as they compete to be named winners across

three categories – Kids, Craft and Performance. This is one exciting showdown not to be

missed.

Promising an unforgettable experience for all, families will also find ways to bond over

gaming battles at the new-for-2024 family zone.

The city goes head-to-head in online battles:

A citywide celebration that is open to all, gamers can join in a host of exciting online

tournaments this DEF. The GameCentric Ramadan League which will see people battle

it out in Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battle Ground Mobile, and League of Legends.

From 27 to 30 March, PUBG Mobile will see participants go head-to-head to win from a

total prize pool of AED 3,500. In the final competition of Ramadan, on 11 – 14 April,

gamers will join a thrilling game of League of Legends in a competition with combined

prizes worth AED 6,000. To register, visit GameCentric.

Gamers can also join the UAE PC Cafe Master Cup 2024, in which eight cafes across

the city will host exciting tournaments with a total prize pool of AED 15,000. A new

event for 2024, PC Cafe goers will compete in 5v5 Valorant qualifiers in venues across

Dubai. Qualified teams will then represent their respective cafe in a thrilling final clash to

be named Dubai's best PC cafe.

Gamers of tomorrow sharpen skills in school competitions

Inspiring the next generation of gaming professionals in the region, students can fine

tune their digital skills in the Microsoft MakeCode Competition and the Minecraft

Education Challenge which will culminate in a thrilling live tournament on 1 and 2 May.

Industry expert talks held in schools and universities will support aspiring young gamers

in refining their skills and gaining insights to the industry, while in-school tournaments

will offer an exciting opportunity for students to play popular titles such as Rocket

League and Fortnite, with university students battling it out on EAFC 24 and Valorant.

Entrants can visit GameCentric to register.

On 26 April the DEF Gamers Day will give students and staff the chance to show off

their creativity by dressing up as their favourite gaming characters at school. On 1 and 2

May, dedicated school days will provide students a first-hand experience at GameExpo,

where they can engage with interactive exhibits, gaming showcases, and live

tournament finals. The DEF registration is still live for the university tournaments and

students can register through GameCentric.

On 25 April the Google Gaming Day will be held at American University in Dubai,

bringing together government, industry and Google gaming leaders to deliver an

exciting, engaging and educational half-day session to students, for free, for the first

time ever in the UAE.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF2024) takes place from 19 April to 5 May 2024. Launched in 2022, the annual festival will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the first time this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation.

DEF2024 will feature a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments and influencer challenges for consumers, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and b2b networking event that connects companies from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.