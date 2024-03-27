Amazon Unveils Its All New Eid Egift Card Designs Created Exclusively By Talented Local Artists From Mawaheb Art Studio For People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Eid eGift Card artworks on Amazon/giftcards enable customers to send“Eideyyah” to loved ones digitally from the comfort of their home, for values of up to AED 6,000.

Amazon announced the return of its annual digital Electronic Gift Card (eGift Card)“Eideyyah” collection, brought to life in collaboration with Mahaweb Art Studio for People of Determination. The newly launched collection features artwork created by two artists from Mahaweb Art Studio and showcases their personal interpretations of Eid and what it means to them. Amazon customers can send their loved ones their“Eideyyah” digitally now by purchasing one of these special edition Eid eGift Card designs that are available in denominations of up to AED 6,000. Customers can also include a customized 'Eid Mubarak' message when purchasing the eGift Card on Amazon/giftcards, or through the Amazon app.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon UAE and KSA, said: ''For the third consecutive year, we've been releasing these special edition Eid eGift Card collections for customers in the UAE. We've taken the traditional gifting of 'Eideyyah' and turned it into a more convenient experience for our customers whilst we shed light on the incredible local talents in the UAE. We are proud to collaborate with Mahaweb Art Studio and empower artists by showcasing their artwork to millions of Amazon customers. During this special season of giving, we're also making an investment directed at the Mahaweb Art Studio to support the entity in their work to empower talented people with disability across the UAE.”

About this Year's Collection with Mahaweb Art Studio:

The Amazon Eid eGift Cards embrace the tradition of“Eideyyah” and this year's collection enlists two hand drawn designs from artists at Mahaweb Art Studio, created exclusively for Amazon customers. Each design illustrates celebratory elements associated to Eid, while infusing the talent's personal interpretation of this celebratory season.

One of the artworks was created by Sara Al Baluchi, whose captivating art consist of a colorful crescent that signifies the beginning of Eid and end of the holy month of Ramadan. Namrata Pagarani's artwork also joins the collection, depicting the joyous spirit of Eid through traditional Eid festivity decorations, with a beautiful depiction of pink and purple lanterns.

Wemmy de Maaker, Founder and Director of the Mawaheb Art Studio, said:“Our collaboration with Amazon is a testament to the transformative power of art and inclusion. Since our inception in 2010, Mawaheb has been dedicated to providing a platform for People of Determination to express themselves creatively and develop their skills. This partnership not only allows our artists to showcase their talents to a wider audience but also highlights the importance of embracing diversity and celebrating the unique abilities of every individual.”

Ways to Shop with the Amazon Eid eGift Cards:

Amazon Eid eGift Cards are redeemable against millions of local and international items sold on Amazon from more than 30 categories such as beauty, fashion, home, kitchen, and electronics, offering the perfect solution for hassle-free-but-meaningful gifting this Eid. They are available in denominations of up to AED 6,000 when purchased online. All Amazon eGift Cards are valid for up to 10 years and when purchased online and delivery to the recipient can be scheduled for a future date. The recipient can also instantly redeem the value directly into their Amazon account once they receive the Amazon eGift Card. When purchasing the Amazon Eid eGift Cards online, customers can directly email them to loved ones with a personalized message.

To make the most of their eGift Card balance, customers can use the special edition Amazon Eid eGift Cards to shop the incredible Eid Sale which will be live on Amazon from March 29th to April 6th, with thousands of deals of up to 50% off to explore. Prime members on Amazon will also enjoy a full 24-hour of early access to the sale, starting from midnight on March 28th.

The full Amazon Eid eGift Cards collection is now available for purchase at a variety of balance amounts on Amazon/giftcards or through the Amazon app. To find out more about Mawaheb you can visit their website or visit their art café located in Al Quoz to enjoy coffee and food while admiring their talented artists artworks.