Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation's Seizure Of Palestinian Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Wednesday Kuwait's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's decision to seize 8,000 dunams of the Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

This is a blatant violation of international law and norms as well as relevant UN resolutions, the Ministry said in a statement.

It reaffirmed reiterated that the Israeli occupation's continued confiscation of Palestinian land and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their rights and possessions under the watchful eyes of the international community would not serve the international efforts to establish peace in the Middle East.

It urged the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility and take firm actions to stop these Israeli violations and the occupation's illegal settlement policy. (end)

