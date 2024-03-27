Turkish MFA: PKK Is Intensifying Its Actions Against Turkish Community

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The PKK terrorist organization, now cornered, is intensifyingits actions against the Turkish community in Europe, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish MFA'sstatement.
“We expect the countries concerned to show zero tolerance forthe actions of the terrorist organization's supporters and to bringthe perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” reads thestatement.
On the night of March 26, supporters of the PKK terroristorganization attacked the entrance of the Consulate General of theRepublic of Türkiye in Hannover. No one was killed or injured inthe incident.
