Japanese Currency Falls To 34-Year Low

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The exchange rate of the Japanese national currency has fallento a record low since 1990 - 151.97 yen per dollar, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

According to observers, the weakening of the yen is taking placeagainst the background of the continuing gap in interest rates withWestern countries, despite the decision of the Bank of Japan(central bank) on March 19 to abandon the long-standing practice ofnegative interest rates.

In Japan, for a long period, the rate was at 0.1%, which,coupled with the extremely soft monetary policy of the CentralBank, was aimed at stimulating the economy and achieving theinflation target of 2%. In Western countries, interest rates havebeen raised in recent years to combat excessive inflation, whichmakes investments in assets denominated in dollars and euros moreprofitable than investments in products denominated in yen.

The increase in the discount rate of the Bank of Japan from minus0.1% to 0.1%, according to observers, is considered insignificant,although this happened for the first time in 17 years. In thefuture, according to investors, the growth rate of the indicatorwill also be insignificant.