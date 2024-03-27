International Organisation Discloses Inflation Forecast For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Another international organisation has disclosed the inflationforecast for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citingTrading Economics.

The international economic statistics portal "Trading Economics"forecasts the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be at thelevel of 5% in 2024.

According to the forecasts, the annual inflation rate isexpected to be 1.8% at the end of the first quarter, 4.4% at theend of the second quarter, 5.3% at the end of the third quarter,and 5% at the end of the fourth quarter.

It should be noted that in January-February of this year,consumer prices in the country increased by 1.3% compared to thesame period last year.

The Ministry of Economy expects the annual inflation rate in thecountry to be 5.3% in 2024 and 4.9% in 2025.

According to the forecasts of the United Nations Organisation (UN),the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan will be 5.9% this year andwill decrease to 3.9% in 2025.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the annualinflation rate in Azerbaijan will decrease to 4.7% this year andwill be 5% in 2025.

According to the assessments of the World Bank, the annualinflation rate in Azerbaijan will be 5.8% in 2024 and 5.2% in2025.

The Netherlands-based "ING Group" forecasts the annual inflationrate in Azerbaijan to be 4.4% in 2024 and 5.5% in 2025.