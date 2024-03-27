Peace Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Disrupts West's Plans In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The rapid polarisation of the world has further stimulated anumber of states in the West to enjoy the occurrence of inhumanecrimes such as conflict, genocide, and terrorism in the East the long-term continuation of wars increases the trade inweapons and drugs and contributes to their "economy".

It's no secret that there are many countries and organisationsin the world, including the United States, that present themselvesas peace promoters, but in the background, they fuel conflicts,show bias, and use double standards when appropriate. They considerthe thousands of people killed as just a number and considerconflicts and wars as a sustainable source of increasing theirpersonal income. For example, the projects of Syria, Afghanistan,and Iraq and the current situation of these countries are vividexamples of this.

In addition, it should be noted that for the state and so-calledorganisations, human life, moral values, and ecological problemsare not important at all. On the contrary, they try to boycott thesteps taken towards the elimination of conflicts and use variousmanoeuvres for this. Because the main thing is to make the conflictchronic and make profits out of it.

Recent events in the region once again prove that the onlyobstacle to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is theforces in the West.

The essence of the matter is very simple; that is, Armenia wantspeace, but foreign forces prevent it. In a nutshell, the speechesof the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, showing themodel of the map of Armenia in which the four villages of Tavushare not included, indicate that the disputed villages will soon bereturned to Azerbaijan and peace negotiations are close.

Long-lasting processes have already led Armenia to take stepstowards peace in the South Caucasus. This is clearly manifested inthe positions and speeches of the Armenian leadership. While theArmenian side was in full cooperation with the Western forcesbefore, in the current situation, official Yerevan seems to befaced with a dilemma. Even in some cases, in exchange forprogressive steps, Yerevan faces pressure from the leadership ofFrance and the European Union.

Illegal territorial claims, accusations of genocide, and similarunfounded statements against Azerbaijan have continued severelysince the Second Garabagh War. Now Armenia is lagging behind theWest in anti-Azerbaijan propaganda.

In particular, the statements of US and EU officials, whichhinder peace and incite hostility in the region, endanger thepossibilities of peace.

For example, the mask of the United States, which is currentlytrying to implement the "dove of peace" mission, dropped in 1992when it adopted the 907th Amendment, ignored the militaryoccupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the expulsion ofhundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the occupied territoriesof Azerbaijan.

Even after the second Garabagh war, James O'Brien, who served as anAssistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs ofthe US State Department, as well as congressional officials,expressed their biased position on the issues in the South Caucasusand openly opposed Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorialintegrity.

After these statements, official Baku refused to participate inthe meeting of the United States on peace negotiations and declaredthat it would not be a tool for such games of the UnitedStates.

It was after this that US officials claimed that James O'Brienwas to blame and insisted on his visit to Baku with requests andapology statements.

Indeed, it is expected that a state that only brings strife anddisasters to the territories where it steps will be disgusted withAzerbaijan's liberation of its historical lands from Armenianoccupation.

But what is the purpose of Europe, which is considered superiorto other regions due to its "gentle" approach?

It is no secret that the liberation of Garabagh from occupationworries not only the United States but also European officials,especially France and the Armenian diaspora here.

The European Union's (EU) High Representative for ForeignAffairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, says in almost everyspeech that Azerbaijan violates Armenia's territorial integrity andthreatens that the "occupational" policy will harm relationsbetween Azerbaijan and the EU.

Although Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that no official bodycan threaten Baku in this way, European officials are trying toincite the Armenian people more and drag them into war in theregion day by day.

Moreover, these institutions are not so zealous because theycare about the interests of the Armenian people and the well-beingof Armenia.

During the war, everything was in sight. The Western forces,knowing in advance that Armenia would be defeated, watched theprocess from the outside and occasionally made inappropriateinterventions through their chitchat media.

As a result, destroyed lands, broken moral values, spilledblood, and families who lost their relatives are left behind.

People who try to be more Armenian than Armenians can only be sobold in the media. It should not be forgotten that during the44-day war, none of the people who made these pathetic speeches andthreatened Azerbaijan were on the battlefield. At the end of the44-day war, the Azerbaijani flag was flying in liberatedGarabagh.