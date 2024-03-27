Six People Wounded In Missile Attack On Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least six people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv.
This was announced by Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Six people are currently known to be injured, one person is in serious condition," he wrote. Read also:
In Mykolaiv
, 50 houses damaged by shelling, three destroyed to ground
As reported, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. According to preliminary information, it was a ballistic missile attack.
