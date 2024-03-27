Six People Wounded In Missile Attack On Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least six people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv.

This was announced by Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Six people are currently known to be injured, one person is in serious condition," he wrote.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. According to preliminary information, it was a ballistic missile attack.