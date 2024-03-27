Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of enemy shelling.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Russians killed a man in Nikopol. A 55-year-old man became their next victim. He came under enemy shelling," he wrote. Read also:
Private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line were also damaged. Information is being updated.
As reported, the enemy fired twice at the Nikopol district late yesterday evening.
