Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of enemy shelling.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russians killed a man in Nikopol. A 55-year-old man became their next victim. He came under enemy shelling," he wrote.

Private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line were also damaged. Information is being updated.

As reported, the enemy fired twice at the Nikopol district late yesterday evening.