Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Enemy Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed an enemy missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Minus an enemy missile over the region! Our air defense forces destroyed the missile in the Dnipropetrovsk district!" he wrote. Read also:
Russians hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv
, casualties reported
As earlier reported, a man was killed in the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
