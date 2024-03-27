Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Enemy Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed an enemy missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Minus an enemy missile over the region! Our air defense forces destroyed the missile in the Dnipropetrovsk district!" he wrote.

Russians hit high-rise buildings in, casualties reported

As earlier reported, a man was killed in the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.